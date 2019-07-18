Oliver honored by NSCA with Housch Award

By Army Athletic Communications

The National Strength and Conditioning Association announced this week that Dr. Jonathan M. Oliver has been selected as the NSCA’s Terry J. Housh Outstanding Young Investigator Award winner for 2019.

Oliver became the 31st recipient of the award, which has been handed out since 1998. Award winners are selected by a volunteer committee, the Research Committee and past winners.

Jonathan M. Oliver, Ph.D., CSCS,*D, currently serves as the senior associate athletic airector of high-performance at Army West Point where he oversees Army’s athletic training and strength and conditioning departments as well as the nutrition and analytics program for its more than 1,000 cadet-athletes across 28 sports.

In addition, Oliver holds a Research Associate appointment within the Sports Performance Research Institute New Zealand (SPRINZ) at Auckland University of Technology. Prior to joining Army, Oliver was faculty in the Kinesiology Department of Texas Christian University and Director of the Sport Science Center.

Oliver is well-published in the fields of strength and conditioning and sports medicine with several invited presentations nationally and internationally. He remains an active member of the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

“Congratulations to Dr. Oliver for this well-deserved award,” Michael Massik, NSCA executive director, said. “His contributions toward furthering research for athletes has enriched many lives and exemplifies what it is to be an NSCA professional. We are proud to have him as a member.”

Oliver received his award at the 42nd Annual NSCA National Conference on July 12.