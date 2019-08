Remembering the Fallen at the 5K/10K

Photo by Alexo Giatrakis/MWR Marketing

Nearly 150 runners participated in the “Race to Remember” West Point 5K/10K July 13. This year, the event moved to Trophy Point, from previous years at Buffalo Soldier Field. The event had a new theme, and shifted from June 15 to July 13 in order to memorialize those who had fallen in the West Point community this past year.