West Point Astronauts and the Moon: 50 years later

By Sherman Fleek West Point Historian

Fifty years ago Saturday, July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong took the first steps onto the moon as he and his two crew mates, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins, both U.S. Military Academy graduates, made history in space exploration. Courtesy Photo Fifty years ago Saturday, July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong took the first steps onto the moon as he and his two crew mates, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins, both U.S. Military Academy graduates, made history in space exploration. Courtesy Photo

If the question is asked, who was the first person to walk on the Moon, most people would correctly say, Neal Armstrong (1930-2012). Armstrong did make the history books, in American, world and also human history, as he well deserves the attention and praise.

The next question is who were Armstrong’s crew mates in Apollo 11, which landed on the Moon, on July 20, 1969?

The answer is Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins.

Both Aldrin and Collins are not as well known as Neal Armstrong, which is logical being the other members of the crew were not mission commander nor the first person to walk in the dusty solar reaches of the Sea of Tranquility, as Armstrong did.

However, they were both essential crew members and made history also. Both Aldrin and Collins have something else in common. They both graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Aldrin graduated in the USMA Class of 1951 and Collins one year later in 1952. The reason these career U.S. Air Force officers attended West Point, is rather simple. There was no Air Force Academy yet.

It was not until 1955 that the first air cadets commenced their four-year program with the first class in 1959. Because there was no U.S. Air Force Academy, Congress directed that both USMA and the U.S. Naval Academy graduates and commission officers for the new Air Force.

Many of the early American astronauts in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration were West Point schooled graduates, such as Frank Borman, USMA Class of 1950; Edward White, USMA Class of 1952; David Scott, USMA Class of 1954; as well as Aldrin and Collins.

In the Air Force, both Collins and Aldrin were fighter pilots and test pilots during the early days of jet military aircraft and were pioneers in space travel.

Collins retired as a major general in the U.S. Air Force Reserve in 1982 after 30 years of active and reserve service. Aldrin retired in 1972 as a colonel in the Air Force. Both Collins and Aldrin are still with us today.