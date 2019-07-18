West Point Band presents “At the Point” Saturday

By the West Point Band

The West Point Band will continue its “Music under the Stars” concert series with a performance titled “At the Point” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Trophy Point Amphitheater.

Audiences are welcome to bring picnics, visit the beautiful and historic grounds at the U.S. Military Academy and enjoy scenic Hudson River views at sunset.

This concert is free and open to all. Please RSVP by visiting westpointband.eventbrite.com. Registering for this event allows us to send you up-to-date concert information.

Treat yourself and the whole family to Trophy Point’s stunning Hudson River views set to the timeless soundtrack of the West Point Band. From masterful works by concert band greats like Claude T. Smith and Alfred Reed, to an enchanting medley of Disney Movie Magic, this concert has something to satisfy any musical taste.

The performance will also feature Benny & Lionel, a medley by Loran McClung created to honor jazz masters Benny Goodman and Lionel Hampton, featuring soloists Sgt. 1st Class Craig Bitterman and Staff Sgt. Manuel Ramos.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com. West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.