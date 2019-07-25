A motto, a memory and a parting message from the enemy

By 1st Lt. Daniel Swezey, 1st Lt. Brandon Rewis and Capt. Phillip B. Clark

“Silento Impetus Silento” or “Silence Violence Silence.” This is the Battle Company, TF 1-28IN motto. A motto that stresses the importance of silence before contact in order to catch the enemy unprepared. It emphasizes executing a level of violence necessary to subdue any enemy threat, and the follow on silence as friendly forces disappear into the night, leaving a broken bewildered enemy in their wake.

This is the mentality we used during combat operations in Afghanistan throughout 2018, and the mentality Battle Company did our best to bestow upon the future combat leaders of our Army over the past three months.

The rising sophomores of West Point first met Battle Company Soldiers when they received Introduction to Patrolling training during Cadet Field Training. This involved basic infantry tasks, which include weapons handling and familiarization, battle drills, proper movement through the woods and infantry tactics.

Battle Company NCO’s assisted in the teaching and demonstration of each of the battle drills the cadets would use in the weeks to come. Staff Sgt. Saye Queeglay, a professional and hardened infantry veteran, passed on the knowledge he learned through years of hard fought experience in order to prepare Cadets for their upcoming Field Training Exercise.

Battle Company was chosen not only to evaluate and mentor the cadets but also to serve as the lethal enemy force they would encounter during their evaluation period of CFT 2 and Cadet Leader Development Training. Crucial to the development of the cadets are realistic scenarios which include a lethal and adaptive enemy force.

Soldier from Battle Company were honored to give the cadets a fight they will never forget and an enemy that worked tirelessly to exploit every weakness. While exhausting and frustrating cadets, Battle Company proudly worked to bestow every nugget of combat experience possible throughout the field training exercises.

After assaulting and clearing each objective, the cadets were called in by the Lane Walkers for the After Action Report. During these AAR’s, seasoned NCOs like Staff Sgt. Justin Higgins and Staff Sgt. Michael Brishke gave constructive feedback in order to sharpen the spear of leaders and subordinates alike.

The Opposition Forces gave analysis on what they observed and how the cadets could improve on closing with and destroying the enemy. The lane walkers then gave a seasoned perspective on the tactics they observed. They discussed what cadets did right and what they could improve. Once complete, each platoon then occupied a patrol base to conduct priorities of work and prepare for the next mission.

During CLDT, the cadets conducted a non-stop 10-day operation in enemy territory. They were required to provide security throughout the night for the entire exercise. Multiple platoons learned the hard way that the enemy never sleeps when the Battle Company Executive Officer, 1st Lt. Brandon Rewis led Soldiers under cover of darkness to test the cadet defenses. The cadets were quick to adapt from this and now know how to pull proper security like a well-disciplined infantry platoon and repel an enemy assault. The following morning they were received by the next Battle Company lane walker to start the day of training, more prepared each day to fight the enemy of tomorrow.

Battle Company will leave Camp Natural Bridge soon, like so many OPFOR Companies from the past. We will look for you on the battle field, and expect you to retain your lessons learned. Lead with pride, purpose and professionalism cadets. The lives of our nation’s warriors depend on your expertise. We expect you to lead from the front, be humble, be wise and have the strength and courage to protect your brother to the left from thigh to neck.

“Battle Hard,” “Hunt with the Pack,” “Black Lions!”