DUSA awards grants to 29 organizations

Congratulations to the 2019 Daughters of the United States Army—West Point Chapter Grant Award Recipients. This year, DUSA was proud to present $30,836.14 to 35 grants to 29 organizations from West Point, Highland Falls, Town of Highland Falls, Fort Montgomery, Cornwall and Orange County. Proceeds from our gift shop (located at the West Point Museum) are donated back to the community in the form of grants and scholarships. All grants awarded were required to demonstrate how their grant request supported the DUSA mission. The DUSA mission statement emphasizes serving the West Point community, sharing the ideals of Army officership, inspiring women, preserving Army heritage and encouraging patriotism. DUSA is honored to support our local organizations that give so much to our West Point community with efforts such as commemorating the 242nd anniversary of the Revolutionary Battle at Fort Montgomery, the laying of wreaths at the West Point Cemetery, outfitting the Boy Scouts with camping equipment, supporting James I. O’Neill’s JROTC competitions, securing a shed to support the local food pantry, activities for single soldiers, supporting cadet participation in a school-based mentorship program, celebrating the community opening ceremony of the West Point Elementary School, the participation of the JIO Womens’ Choir at the Festival of Gold in Chicago, the purchase of reproduction helmets for use in the academic displays at the West Point Museum, the celebration of the Month of the Military Child and outfitting the local middle school with band instruments. The 2019 DUSA Grant Award Recipients are Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, Church of the Holy Innocents, Club Beyond, Cornwall Middle School PTO, MWR Outdoor Recreation, MWR/CYS/P&OS, Fort Montgomery State Historic Site, Girl Scouts at West Point, Highland Falls Library, IMWRF, James I. O’Neill Chorus, James I. O’Neill JROTC, James I. O’Neill Senior Bash, James I. O’Neill Track and Field, James I. O’Neill Drama Club, Sacred Heart Church, The American Legion Post 633, Towns4Troops, TRIBE Yoga, Troop 23 BSA, Vision—Town of Highlands Farmers Market, West Point Museum, West Point Elementary School, West Point Middle School and Wreaths Across America.