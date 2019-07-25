NYBC wants you to ‘Give the Gift of Life—Give Blood’

By the New York Blood Center

The New York Blood Center (NYBC), with support from Keller Army Community Hospital, will host the West Point Blood Drive on Aug. 26-29 at Eisenhower Hall. The blood drive will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. each day. The New York Blood Center (NYBC), with support from Keller Army Community Hospital, will host the West Point Blood Drive on Aug. 26-29 at Eisenhower Hall. The blood drive will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. each day.

NYBC is expecting emergency inventory levels to continue through September, and all donations will assist greatly in replenishing the ongoing blood inventory for all types of blood.

The need for blood (whole blood), platelets, plasma and power red is constant; and summer is an especially challenging time to maintain ample inventories due to the long school vacation period and series of holidays (Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day).

NYBC must be prepared with an adequate supply to withstand any type of emergency.

Blood ‘types’ are important when matching a donor and recipient to ensure a safe transfusion. The blood types and their characteristics are:

• Type O Negative Donors: Also known as “universal donors,” Type O Negative Red Blood Cells (RBCs) can be given to anyone. For that reason, Type O Negative blood is often used in emergency situations before a person’s exact blood type can be determined.

• Type O Positive Donors: Approximately 84 percent of the U.S. population has Rh positive blood. This means that your RBCs can be given to 84 percent of those in need if their exact blood type is unavailable.

• Type A Positive/Negative Donors: Your blood type is the second most common U.S. blood type. This means there are many Type A patients out there who need your blood every day. Type A Negative donors can also provide RBCs for the more scarce Type AB patients if necessary.

• Type B Positive/Negative Donors: As the second rarest U.S. blood type, your blood is needed to keep your elite group of Type B patients safe and healthy. Type B Negative donors can also provide RBCs for the more scarce Type AB patients if necessary.

• Type AB Positive/Negative Donors: The rarest U.S. blood type at only 4 percent, Type AB donors are also known as “universal plasma donors,” since their plasma can be given to anyone. For that reason, Type AB Positive/Negative plasma is often used in emergency situations before a person’s exact blood type can be determined.

Blood products have a short shelf life – from five to 42 days, so constant replenishment is necessary. Each and every day there are patients who depend on the transfusion of red blood cells, platelets and plasma to stay alive. But blood and blood products can’t be manufactured. They can only come from volunteer blood donors who take an hour to attend a blood drive or visit a donor center.

New York Blood Center—one of the largest community-based, non-profit blood collection and distribution organizations in the United States—is proud to be the exclusive supplier of blood and blood products to Keller Army Community Hospital, providing nearly 1,200 products each year.

In addition, New York Blood Center also provides blood and blood products to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and National Naval Medical Center as needed.

The blood drive is open to all service members, their family members, cadets, Dept. of Defense or federal civilians, and retirees, as well as the general public.

Go to http://nybloodcenter.org/donate-blood/become-donor/can-i-donate-blood/ to learn if you are eligible to donate.