Shuck promoted to Army Wrestling associate head coach

Army West Point Wrestling head coach Kevin Ward announced current assistant Ned Shuck will be elevated to associate head coach entering the 2019-20 season.

“The title change for coach Shuck is a reflection of the impact he has had on our program at every level, and an indication of the impact he will continue to have,” Ward said. “He is an incredibly hard worker and our program is fortunate to benefit from his leadership. His passion for helping our cadet-athletes achieve greatness in all areas of their lives, and his drive to see our program rise to new heights are evident in all he does.”

Shuck enters his second season with the Black Knights in 2019, and has played an integral role in the continued rise of the Army wrestling program on the national scene.

Army finished the 2018-19 season with a 8-3 overall team record—7-1 in EIWA matches. The Black Knights entered the NWCA Division I Coaches Poll for the first time since 2005 and also won their third straight Star Meet against service-academy rival Navy.

Corey Shie and Rocco Caywood earned at-large bids to the NCAA Championships, joining Lucas Weiland, Cael McCormick, Ben Harvey, Noah Stewart, and Trey Chalifoux to give Army seven NCAA qualifiers last season, marking just the third time in program history there was at least seven Black Knights to qualify, and first since 1987.

“I look forward to continuing to work alongside the best staff in the country as we continue to build one of the nations premier wrestling programs,” Ward added.

