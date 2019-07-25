What is IPPS-A? A HR single system for all Army components

Submitted by Military Personnel Division

The Integrated Personnel and Pay System–Army (IPPS-A) is an online Human Resources (HR) system that will provide integrated personnel, pay and talent management capabilities in a single system to all Army Components for the first time ever. IPPS-A will improve the lives of Soldiers, and their families and how we interact with them by transforming our industrial age personnel systems to a 21st century talent management system. IPPS-A will provide three essential capabilities to the Army while impacting readiness, those capabilities are total force visibility, talent management and auditability.

IPPS-A will deliver visibility over the entire force and maximize the potential of the Army’s greatest asset, the Soldier, to enhance Army Readiness. It will improve access, timeliness and accuracy (auditability) of personnel and pay information for the Total Army–enabling HR transformation, military pay transition and business process reengineering; integrating more than 30 current systems; eliminating more than 300 interfaces; ensuring secure, consistent processes and data; and meeting required standards.

IPPS-A will be launched incrementally in four releases over the coming years.

Release 1 will interface with 15 personnel systems and build the foundational database for all future releases.

Release 2 began with the National Guard, and the first state to go live with IPPS-A was Pennsylvania on Jan. 7. Since the first state went live, Virginia, the District of Columbia and Maryland have followed suit; Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts and New Jersey are set to go live on the Aug. 19.

Release 3 will provide the capabilities supported by the major field systems for the Active Army and Reserve Components and will include approximately 34 more HR and pay systems.

Release 4 will introduce Global Payroll and IPPS-A will become the authoritative data source for payroll for the entire Army. IPPS-A will incorporate automated pay impacting HR transactions with global payroll capabilities. Linking HR transactions to pay will ensure Soldiers receive timely and accurate pay once a personnel change is made, e.g., promotion or change in dependents.

IPPS-A is also the first enterprise resource plan to be approved for a mobile app. The app provides Soldiers with self-service access to Army personnel records without requiring a CAC for authentication. In addition, IPPS-A Web portal will be available from any internet connect with a CAC authentication to enable users to conduct their full range of IPPS-A access, roles and permissions.

Together these capabilities will create a more accurate and reliable HR system for Army Soldiers, Leaders, Commanders and HR professionals.

When will IPPS-A arrive at West Point? High Level 3 Release dates have not been approved, but is expected by the end of the calendar year. Once approved, projected dates of fielding to West Point will be announced.

The Military Personnel Division will continue to update the West Point community as new information becomes available.

Additional information can be found at https://ipps-a.army.mil or www.milsuite.mil/book/community/spaces/apf/s1net/ipps-a as well as Facebook, YouTube demonstrations, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.