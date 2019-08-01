Army West Point welcomes Fowler to executive staff

By Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie announced the hiring of Kristine Fowler as a Senior Associate Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator July 23.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kristine, Joseph, Kennedy and Jefferson Fowler to the West Point family,” Buddie said. “Kristine’s intellect, integrity and experiences at numerous Power Five schools makes her the perfect addition to our team. We look forward to her leadership of several key units at the academy and can’t wait to begin the new academic year.”

Fowler will assume her new role at Army where she will be a member of the Executive Staff, oversee and manage the Human Resource Office, serve on several Patriot League Governance Committees and direct the Cadet-Athlete Welfare Program, while developing and executing the Leadership Development Programming for the department.

Fowler arrives on the banks of the Hudson after spending seven years at Indiana University. Most recently, she served as a Senior Associate Athletics Director for Sport Administration at Indiana for the past two years.

“I am elated to be joining the Army West Point Family,” Fowler said. “I am thankful to Athletic Director Mike Buddie for the opportunity to work alongside him in leading this department and our 1,100 cadet-athletes to unprecedented success.”

At Indiana, her responsibilities included coordinating a team of eight sport administrators, department policy and procedures, IU’s NCAA governance process, and representing IU on the Big Ten Sport Management Committee.

She also served as the sport administrator for men’s golf, women’s golf, rowing and wrestling. Fowler previously held sport supervisor responsibilities for men’s tennis, women’s tennis and field hockey.

Before assuming her Senior Associate Athletics Director role, Fowler was an Associate Athletic Director for Compliance beginning in September 2012 before being named Senior Associate Athletics Director for Compliance in February 2017.

Fowler arrived at Indiana after serving as the Assistant Athletic Director at the University of Kansas for six years, where she managed the day-to-day operations of the compliance office.

Prior to Kansas, Fowler spent three years as an Assistant Director of Compliance at the University of Miami (Fla.).

Fowler holds a Business Management degree from the University of Nebraska and a master’s of Sport Administration from Barry University.

She is actively involved with both the National Association of Athletic Compliance (NAAC) and Women Leaders in College Sports (formerly known as NACWAA).

Fowler, a native of West Point, Neb., now resides in Fort Montgomery, New York, with her husband, Joseph, and children, Kennedy and Jefferson.