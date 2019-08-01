SGR cadets provide community outreach at food bank

Photos by Class of 2020 Cadet Benjamin Harvey

West Point cadets from the Summer Garrison Regiment volunteered to serve the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley in New Windsor, New York July 20. The cadets spent the morning moving and sorting boxes of donated food that will eventually go on to feed the families that need it most. Volunteering in the greater Hudson Valley area provided SGR cadets with the opportunity to interact with members of the community and continue the mission of serving others.