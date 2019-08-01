USMAPS honors fallen grad, USMA 2020 cadet

Story by Class of 2020 Cadet Montgomery Potter

This summer’s Cadet Candidate Basic Training Battalion is known as “Task Force Morgan” and the cruible event named “The Morgan Challenge” after Class of 2020 Cadet CJ Morgan who died after a vehicle rollover June 6 during Cadet Leader Development Training. Courtesy Photo This summer’s Cadet Candidate Basic Training Battalion is known as “Task Force Morgan” and the cruible event named “The Morgan Challenge” after Class of 2020 Cadet CJ Morgan who died after a vehicle rollover June 6 during Cadet Leader Development Training. Courtesy Photo

When the men and women of the Cadet Candidate Basic Training Battalion reported for duty at the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School on July 15, they were unaware of the noble task they would soon be given. In addition to receiving military instruction in the areas of marksmanship, land navigation, medical readiness training and more, the cadet candidates will work relentlessly to honor Cadet CJ Morgan.

Class of 2020 Cadet CJ Morgan passed away on June 6 after a vehicle rollover during Cadet Leader Development Training.

Morgan began his West Point career at USMAPS as a recruited wrestler in July 2015 when he was assigned to Charlie Company. Morgan’s team, Army West Point Wrestling, is a group of individuals specifically known for their unparalleled levels of determination and grit. Off the mat, Morgan inspired his peers every single day with his pure smile, boundless drive and extraordinarily positive attitude.

It is evident that the West Point community, the U.S. Army and, most importantly, the Morgan family lost an incredible Soldier on June 6; however, the cadet candidates and cadre of CCBT 2019 have vowed to honor their fallen brother so that his legacy may live on.

The cadet candidates are led, trained and mentored by West Point cadet cadre, many of whom knew Morgan personally.

With this physical connection to Morgan and his spirit, the cadre can successfully emphasize the mission of USMAPS—to prepare, motivate and inspire cadet candidates to qualify for admission to, and graduation from West Point.

Before they conclude basic training, the Cadet Candidate Basic Training Battalion, also known as “Task Force Morgan,” will conduct a crucible event named “The Morgan Challenge,” during which all the skills the cadet candidates learned will be tested.

As the cadet candidates complete the crucible, they will learn the complete story of Morgan’s life —from his childhood, to his time at USMAPS, USMA and the legacy that he left behind.

In doing so, the USMAPS Class of 2020, the Vanguards of the West Point Class of 2024, will gain an understanding of their new profession, and of the sacrifices made by American Soldiers, such as Morgan, who have walked this road before them.