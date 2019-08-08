Army’s Fall Camp kicks off , continues through Aug. 17

Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Football team has completed six of 14 practices scheduled as head coach Jeff Monken begins his sixth year at the helm. Tickets are still available for all home games at Michie Stadium. The Black Knights start their home season by hosting Rice at 6 p.m. Aug. 30. Army then welcomes Morgan State (Sept. 21) and Tulane (Oct. 5) in back-to-back contests before welcoming San Jose State on Oct. 26. The Cadets will then close out their home schedule with Massachusetts (Nov. 9) and VMI (Nov. 16) in consecutive weekends. Army fans interested in purchasing tickets can do so by calling 1-877-TIX-ARMY or online by going to https://www.armygameday.com/#home. The below dates and times for fall practice are subject to change. To get behind the scenes coverage, follow football on Twitter at @ArmyWP_Football and for up-to-date information and videos throughout camp visit GoArmyWestPoint.com.

Remaining 2019 Army West Point Preseason Camp Schedule:

• Thursday, Aug. 8: 2:50 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 9: 2:50 p.m. (Closed practice to media)

• Saturday, Aug. 10: 2:50 p.m.

• Monday, Aug. 12: 2:50 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 13: 2:50 p.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 14: 2:50 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 16: 2:50 p.m. (Closed practice to media)

• Saturday, Aug. 17: 12:15 p.m. (Scrimmage at Michie)