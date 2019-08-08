Hopkins Jr. earns fourth preseason honor

By Army Athletic Communications

College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) announced its 2019 preseason watch list for the CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy and Kelvin Hopkins Jr. is among the nation’s top players.

Thirty-four players earned spots on the list, including 2018 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy winner Tua Tagovailoa.

This is the Charlotte, North Carolina, native’s fourth preseason honor as he was also added to the Walter Camp Award, Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award watch lists.

Under center last year, Hopkins Jr. became the first player in Academy history to throw and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season.

He also registered five rushing touchdowns in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl to tie the Army single-game record.

Hopkins closed out his first year as the primary play caller with 17 rushing touchdowns, which tied Carlton Jones (‘06) and Trent Steelman (‘13) for a single-season program record.

The 2019 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy is a 22-inch K-9 optic crystal tower with eight-inch crystal football on top.

All FBS players are eligible for the award. The award winner will be announced January 15, 2020.

2019 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy Watch List:

Tua Tagovailoa (QB), Alabama

Zac Thomas (QB), App State

Khalil Tate (QB), Arizona

Eno Benjamin (RB), Arizona State

Kelvin Hopkins Jr. (QB), Army West Point

Zach Wilson (QB), BYU

Michael Warren II (RB), Cincinnati

Travis Etienne (RB), Clemson

Trevor Lawrence (QB), Clemson

James Morgan (QB), FIU

Feleipe Franks (QB), Florida

Jake Fromm (QB), Georgia

D’Eriq King (QB), Houston

Nate Stanley (QB), Iowa

Brock Purdy (QB), Iowa State

Brady White (QB), Memphis

Shea Patterson (QB), Michigan

Adrian Martinez (QB), Nebraska

Mason Fine (QB), North Texas

Ian Book (QB), Notre Dame

Nathan Rourke (QB), Ohio

Jalen Hurts (QB), Oklahoma

Justin Herbert (QB), Oregon

Jake Bentley (QB), South Carolina

K.J. Costello (QB), Stanford

Sam Ehlinger (QB), Texas

Kellen Mond (QB), Texas A&M

Alan Bowman (QB), Texas Tech

Greg McCrae (RB), UCF

Jordan Love (QB), Utah State

Ke’Shawn Vaughn (RB), Vanderbilt

Bryce Perkins (QB), Virginia

Gage Gubrud (QB), Washington State

Jonathan Taylor (RB), Wisconsin