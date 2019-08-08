Hopkins Jr. earns fourth preseason honor
College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) announced its 2019 preseason watch list for the CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy and Kelvin Hopkins Jr. is among the nation’s top players.
Thirty-four players earned spots on the list, including 2018 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy winner Tua Tagovailoa.
This is the Charlotte, North Carolina, native’s fourth preseason honor as he was also added to the Walter Camp Award, Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award watch lists.
Under center last year, Hopkins Jr. became the first player in Academy history to throw and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season.
He also registered five rushing touchdowns in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl to tie the Army single-game record.
Hopkins closed out his first year as the primary play caller with 17 rushing touchdowns, which tied Carlton Jones (‘06) and Trent Steelman (‘13) for a single-season program record.
The 2019 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy is a 22-inch K-9 optic crystal tower with eight-inch crystal football on top.
All FBS players are eligible for the award. The award winner will be announced January 15, 2020.
2019 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy Watch List:
Tua Tagovailoa (QB), Alabama
Zac Thomas (QB), App State
Khalil Tate (QB), Arizona
Eno Benjamin (RB), Arizona State
Kelvin Hopkins Jr. (QB), Army West Point
Zach Wilson (QB), BYU
Michael Warren II (RB), Cincinnati
Travis Etienne (RB), Clemson
Trevor Lawrence (QB), Clemson
James Morgan (QB), FIU
Feleipe Franks (QB), Florida
Jake Fromm (QB), Georgia
D’Eriq King (QB), Houston
Nate Stanley (QB), Iowa
Brock Purdy (QB), Iowa State
Brady White (QB), Memphis
Shea Patterson (QB), Michigan
Adrian Martinez (QB), Nebraska
Mason Fine (QB), North Texas
Ian Book (QB), Notre Dame
Nathan Rourke (QB), Ohio
Jalen Hurts (QB), Oklahoma
Justin Herbert (QB), Oregon
Jake Bentley (QB), South Carolina
K.J. Costello (QB), Stanford
Sam Ehlinger (QB), Texas
Kellen Mond (QB), Texas A&M
Alan Bowman (QB), Texas Tech
Greg McCrae (RB), UCF
Jordan Love (QB), Utah State
Ke’Shawn Vaughn (RB), Vanderbilt
Bryce Perkins (QB), Virginia
Gage Gubrud (QB), Washington State
Jonathan Taylor (RB), Wisconsin