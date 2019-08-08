“Leading from the Front”: Seven new SAMC members
August 8th, 2019 | News, News and Features
“You lead from the front,” is the motto of the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club, and seven non commissioned officers at the U.S. Military Academy were inducted into the club during a ceremony Aug. 2 in the Haig Room. SAMC recognizes those NCOs who have contributed significantly to the development of a professional NCO Corps and combat ready Army. Members exemplify leadership characterized by personal concern for the needs, training, development and welfare of Soldiers and concern for families of Soldiers.