OUTSIDE THE GATES

West Point Town of Highlands Farmers Market

A new season of the West Point Town of Highlands Farmers Market runs 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 27.

This Sunday is Experience the Market.

Gen. Montgomery Day Run/Walk

The 29th annual Gen. Montgomery Day 8k Run/walk will be held Sept. 7 as the kickoff event for the daylong festivities of Gen. Montgomery Day in the village of Montgomery.

Proceeds will benefit the Cancer Resource Center of the Hudson Valley. Runners and walkers will race 4.97 miles through a moderately challenging course starting and ending at the Montgomery Senior Center.

Registration begins at 6:45 a.m. and the race start, rain or shine, is 8 a.m. The event includes a Kids Fun Run, awards for the top three male and female runners and walkers, and swag bags.

Register online at https://survivors8k.org/. Participants are encouraged to form teams to honor loved ones, friends, family, neighbors and co-workers affected by cancer.

Details can be found at https://survivors8k.org/ or call the Cancer Resource Center of the Hudson Valley at 845-457-5000.

Highland Falls Library exhibit

The Highland Falls Library proudly presents an exhibit by photographer Stan Goldblatt, “The Appalachian Trail—Fort Montgomery Project: Portraits of Thru Hikers on the Appalachian Trail,” which is now open and runs through Oct. 4.

The Highland Falls Library is located at 298 Main Street in Highland Falls. The library and the exhibit are open at 10 a.m. Monday-Saturday with various closing hours daily.

For details, contact Leslie Rose at lrose@rcls.org or 845-446-3113.

Second (Indianhead) Division Association reunion

The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time.

For details about the association and its 98th annual reunion in Tucson, Arizona from Sept. 18-22; contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or call 224-225-1202.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

The church holds services on Sunday morning (Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.), Sunday evening (6 p.m.), and Wednesday evening (7 p.m.), as well as seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people. Transportation is provided as needed.

For details on the Grace Baptist Church, visit www.gracebaptistny.org.

Summer Discovery Program at Trailside Museums & Zoo, Bear Mountain State Park

Summer is time for kids to be outside. There’s no better place for your child to spend time in the great outdoors this summer than at Trailside Museums & Zoo.

The Trailside Discovery day program will be your child’s up-close and personal introduction to local wildlife and ecology.

They will get their hands dirty. They will have fun. Through hands-on activities and exciting games, children will be immersed in the natural world in engaging and age appropriate ways they are bound to enjoy.

One day during the first three sessions, the group will hike to the Fort Montgomery State Historic Site to learn about local history and what life was like long ago.

For the brochure and registration, visit http://www.trailsidezoo.org/education/trailside-discovery-summer-program.

For more details, contact Chris O’Sullivan at 845-786-2701, ext. 293 or email Chris.OSullivan@parks.ny.gov.

Community Garden at Holy Innocents’ Church shed design

The Community Garden at Holy Innocents’ Church has a nice, big shed that houses its tools and supplies. The church loves its shed and to make it even more beautiful it is inviting any artist under the age of 18 to submit a design of nature-inspired images to go all around all four sides of the shed.

You may work alone or in a group to create a colorful mural. The gardeners will help paint but the inspiration is what we need.

If you are interested, submit a color drawing to our email address at highlandscommunitygardengroup@yahoo.com.

Judging will be by the vestry (board of elders) at Holy Innocents’ Church. For more details, contact Olga Anderson at 917-509-1200.