West Point Band presents “Don’t Rain On My Parade”

By the West Point Band

The West Point Band will continue its Music Under the Stars concert series with a performance titled “Don’t Rain on My Parade” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Trophy Point Amphitheater. This concert of classics will include military marches, concert band masterpieces and Broadway favorites.

This performance is free and open to all. Please RSVP by visiting westpointband.eventbrite.com. Registering for this event allows us to send you up-to-date concert information, including cancellations. Please note that security requirements to enter West Point have changed. Visit the “Visitor Information” page at home.army.mil/westpoint for more information.

Rain on your parade? Never! Join the West Point Band for a sun-soaked evening of music and fun at Trophy Point. Perched atop a breathtaking Hudson Valley vista, the world-class musicians of the U.S. Army’s oldest band will present a performance of popular classics and hidden gems that span the breadth of American musical history. Program highlights include classic military marches with an unexpected twist, contemporary and classic wind band repertoire, and a selection of popular songs from Broadway and the silver screen that will get the whole family singing along.

Gather your favorite people, settle into the perfect picnicking spot and enjoy another unforgettable night of music under the stars at Trophy Point.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to provide world-class music to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets and to serve as ambassadors of the United States Military Academy and the Army to local, national, and international communities.

For concert information, cancellations, and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com.

West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.