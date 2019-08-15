ANNOUNCEMENTS

Death Notice for Cadet Christopher J. Morgan

Anyone with debts owed to or by the estate of Cadet Christopher J. Morgan should contact Maj. Owen Tolson, the Summary Court oﬃcer for the cadet.

Morgan passed away due to a training accident June 6. Call Tolson at 845-938-5723 or email him at owen.tolson@westpoint.edu.

The Bass Club at West Point

The Bass Club at West Point is accepting new members.

The Bass Club shares angling knowledge, conducts tournaments, promotes sustainable fishing and performs community service in support of West Point outdoor recreation.

Membership is open to military, DOD civilians, veterans of the Armed Forces and their dependents.

For more details, contact toddmess@aol.com or go to http://pbwimmer.wixsite.com/bassclubatwestpoint.

Framing and engraving with West Point Arts and Crafts

The custom framing experts at Arts and Crafts can turn any achievement into a timeless work of art.

Choose from more than 500 quality moldings, 450 acid-free mats and opt for UV-protective glass to prevent fading.

They also offer engraving for any special occasion. Give them a call for any special engraving items you may have.

Arts and Crafts’ easy and quick pricing allows you to design to your budget. For more details, call 845-938-4812.

MWR Fitness Center CYS Child Care Co-Op

The MWR Fitness Center Co-Op is looking for new members.

The Co-Op is comprised of CYS eligible patrons with children ages 6 weeks to 5 years who are looking to work out while having your child participate in volunteer facilitated childcare.

In exchange for your child’s participation co-op members agree to support other members and assist with the supervision of children during co-op hours.

If you are interested, call the CYS Outreach Services Office at 845-938-3969.

101 Spin Basics with Paul

A 101 Spin Basics class with Paul is scheduled at 5:40 a.m. on Wednesdays at the MWR Fitness Center Spin Room.

Paul will look at everything in and out of the saddle, from good fit to good position to good form.

For more details, call 845-938-6490.

Champagne Sunday Brunch at the West Point Club

Join the West Point Club for the Champagne Sunday Brunch.

Sunday Brunch is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Pierce Dining Room and runs through Nov. 17.

There is a nominal fee for these brunches.

Reserve your spot in advance at thewestpointclub.com. For more details, call 845-938-5120.