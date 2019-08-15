FEATURED ITEM

2019 West Point Triathlon

The West Point Triathlon team is hosting the 30th annual West Point Triathlon Aug. 17-18 at Camp Buckner. The child and youth races are Aug. 17 and the adult race is Aug. 18.

The child race is a splash and dash with parent assistance and training wheels allowed. The youth race is a 100-yard swim, one-mile bike and .75-mile run. The adult race is a 750-meter swim, 22km bike and 5km run. Search “West Point Triathlon” on active.com to sign-up.