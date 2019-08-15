First scrimmage of fall camp in the books

Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Football team got to take a break from the practice field for its first scrimmage of fall camp Aug. 10 at Michie Stadium. Highlights from the day were freshman Izzy Akojie recording a forced fumble and recovery as well as an interception. Freshman Maurice Bellan, sophomore Kevin Hamilton, freshman Jemel Jones Jr. and freshman Steven Migut all found their way into the end zone during the scrimmage. Special teams was also strong as freshmen Cole Talley and Andrew Bagley converted on a field goal and multiple PATs, respectively. Army had Sunday off from practice but resumed things again Monday as it gets prepared for the season opener against Rice Aug. 30.