How USMA Class of 2023 slayed the Beast

By Capt. Jannelle Allong-Diakabana USMA PAO Plans Officer

U.S. Military Academy cadets received awards during the Cadet Basic Training awards ceremony Sunday at Camp Buckner's Parade Field. Class of 2023 Cadets John Swanson and Renee Lechner earned best squad leader and best new cadet, respectively, during the award ceremony.

As summer winds down in the Hudson Valley, 1,187 new cadets at the U.S. Military Academy completed the 12-mile March Back Monday, the culminating event of Cadet Basic Training.

“The discipline new cadets learned from first detail CBT prepared them to listen to the non-commissioned officers, enlisted Soldiers and officers of the task force (during realistic and challenging field training),” Class of 2021 Cadet Alex Contreras, CBT cadet first sergeant, said.

Throughout the summer, new cadets were immersed in the history, traditions and culture of West Point and the Army. New cadets trained on the foundational military competencies of shoot, move, communicate, treat and lead.

“We empowered our platoon leaders, platoon sergeants and squad leaders to train and develop their new cadets with our guidance,” Class of 2020 Cadet Cosme Lopez, India Company commander, said.

According to Lopez, their Training Advising Counsel Officers and non-commissioned officers emphasized the importance of delegation and empowering subordinates to execute the mission.

“After completing company command in the 10th Mountain Division, I wanted to try to find a way to be a part of West Point. I think it is an important mission to create future officers for the Army,” Capt. Sean Frederick, India Company TAC officer, said.

Transformation from a young civilian to new cadet started with drill and ceremony on Reception Day, teaching new cadets how to march in formation to motivational cadences and drum beats of the West Point Band.

Room standards demanded a high attention to detail, organization, uniformity and embodiment of standards, all necessary traits to conduct safe and realistic training during the latter half of the summer.

Early morning physical fitness training sessions were humbling, challenging and motivational for so many as members of the Class of 2023 stretched their legs on the hilly terrain of West Point, increased lung capacity while executing high intensity interval training and executed recovery drills on the early morning dew-covered fields.

CBT is divided into two phases, with New Cadet Visitation day marking the transition in between and a shift in focus to warrior tasks and drills in a field environment during the second half of CBT.

“The most challenging thing for our company was the transition from CBT I to II. Executing individual movement techniques, field craft and instilling the warrior ethos are things (new cadets) have never been exposed to,” Lopez said.

Cadets learned the importance of weapons maintenance and employed rifles, squad level automatic weapons systems, machine guns and anti-tank weapons on multiple West Point weapon qualification ranges.

“The most challenging event was weapons qualification,” New Cadet Rafael Castallano said. “I shot air rifles before I got here but they teach you a different way (from what I was taught before). Your way isn’t necessarily wrong, but it is not the Army standard.”

Land navigation often is the most challenging of the new tasks. With no reliance on GPS, new cadets traversed the vast mountains like the explorers of old, relying on compasses, maps, map markers, terrain features, panic azimuths and occasionally the stars if they were still out at night, to find a total of five points. Despite being a generation accustomed to Google Maps, Waze and other smart phone applications, the Class of 2023 saw a 93 percent first-time qualification rate on land navigation skills.

“We received a good group of (new cadets). They were very disciplined and had a high willingness to learn,” Contreras said. “A lot of our success was a result of the discipline instilled by CBT I detail cadet cadre. Discipline is one of many factors that enabled new cadets to quickly adapt to the physically and mentally demanding field training.”

By the end of the summer, these young men and women conducted more than 46 kilometers of foot movements over hilly, swamp-filled and thick vegetated terrain, spent nine nights in the field and spent 29 days training in the humid and bear ridden woods of the Hudson Valley.

“I don’t think I did anything extraordinary. I just tried to do a good job as a new cadet,” New Cadet Jack Galante said. “I tried to be myself and form the best bonds I could. I pushed the people who were typically late to be on time and kept my eye on everyone else. (I) just tried to do what I could at the lowest level.”

After six weeks of training, India company won the coveted title of Best Company for CBT.

According to Frederick, it was a combination of the presence of cadet leadership, motivation, discipline and a desire to learn the basics and always do the right thing that enabled India Company to perform exceptionally this summer.

Awards presented at the end of CBT include best company, best platoon leader, best platoon sergeant, best squad leader and best new cadet. The recipients were:

• Best Platoon Leader—Tommy Milton;

• Best Platoon Sergeant—Thomas Ruede;

• Best Squad Leader—John Swanson, Charlie Company;

• Best New Cadet—Renee Lechner, Golf Company.