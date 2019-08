West Point Summer Softball League Standings

STANDINGS W - L

1. STEWART MARINES 17 - 3

2. CLS/PANE 17 - 3

3. GARRISON 16 - 4

4. LRC/DPW 12 - 8

5. MPs/DES 11 - 9

6. MATH 9 - 11

7. ENGINEERS 8 - 12

8. HISTORY/SOSH 8 - 12

9. ODIA 5 - 15

10. DMI/USCC 4 - 16

11. MEDDAC 3 - 17

**Final Regular Season Standings.

Current Playoff Results, double elimination series (As of Monday games)—

Lower Bracket:

• 9th seed ODIA defeats 8th seed History/Social two games to none (9-6, 7-5).

• 7th seed Engineers defeats 10th seed DMI two games to none (7-0, 7-0).

• 6th seed Math defeats 11th seed MEDDAC two games to none (10-4, 21-8).

• 7th seed Engineers defeats 6th seed Math two games to none (20-14, 11-10).

• 5th seed MPs/DES defeats 9th seed ODIA two games to none (13-3, 25-5).

• 5th seed MPs/DES defeats 7th seed Engineers two games to none (18-8, 12-2).

** 5th seed MPs/DES are the Lower Bracket champions.

Upper Bracket:

• 2nd seed CLS/PANE defeats 3rd seed Garrison two games to none (13-1, 25-15).

• 1st seed Stewart Marines defeats 4th seed LRC/DPW two games to none (20-10, 24-14).

• 3rd seed Garrison defeats 4th seed LRC/DPW two games to none (10-7, 16-2).

• 1st seed Stewart Marines defeats 2nd seed CLS/PANE two games to none (11-1, 20-10).

• 2nd seed CLS/PANE defeats 3rd seed Garrison two games to one (17-7, 10-20, 16-6).

• 1st seed Stewart Marines defeats 2nd seed CLS/PANE two games to one (4-15, 22-21 in 8 innings, 13-9).

** 1st seed Stewart Marines are the Upper Bracket champions.

• 5th seed MPs/DES defeats 1st seed Stewart Marines two games to one (20-18, 7-17, 22-17) for the Post Championship. MPs/DES are Post softball champions.