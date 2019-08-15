Workplace violence—It’s real … know what to do?

By Matt Cassidy G3 Protection/Antiterrorism Officer

Many people who have never experienced workplace violence believe it will never happen in their office. Violent incidents are relatively rare, but they do occur, and lives can be lost. A little preparation and investment in prevention could save a life.

There is no strategy that works for every situation, yet the likelihood of a successful resolution is much greater if there are preparations.

Workplace violence is defined as any act or threat of physical violence, harassment, intimidation or threatening disruptive behavior that occurs at the work site.

With this definition, workplace violence incidents can range anywhere from a theft or a robbery to a full-blown terrorist attack that impacts your organization.

It’s important that you understand exactly what workplace violence entails. There are five types of workplace violence you should be made aware of:

Type One – Criminal Intent—Criminal intent incidents are when the perpetrator has no relationship with the targeted establishment and the primary motive is theft.

Type Two – Customer/Client—In a customer/client workplace violence incident, the perpetrator is a customer or client of the employer and the violence often occurs in conjunction with the worker’s normal duties.

The occupations with the highest risk for customer/client violence are healthcare and social service workers.

Type Three – Worker-to-Worker—This type incident is generally perpetrated by a current or former employee, and the motivating factor is often interpersonal or work-related conflicts, or losses and traumas.

The group highest at risk for this type of workplace violence incident is managers and supervisors.

Type Four – Domestic Violence—This incident oftentimes is perpetrated by someone who is not an employee or a former employee.

This type of incident is frequent because the abuser knows exactly where his/her spouse will be during work hours.

Women are targeted much more frequently than men, and the risk of violence increases when one party attempts to separate from the other.

Type Five – Ideological Violence—Ideological violence is directed at an organization, its people, and/or property for ideological, religious or political reasons.

The violence is perpetrated by extremists and value-driven groups justified by their beliefs.

Many of the recent active shooter and terrorist incidents across the globe fall under this group.

Ignoring a situation usually results in escalation of the problem. Morale and productivity are lowered, and effective employees leave the organization.

On the other hand, dealing effectively with situations like hostility, intimidation and disruptive conflict creates a more productive workplace.

This can have a deterrent effect on anyone contemplating or prone to committing acts of physical violence.

Employees will see improper actions have consequences and disruptive behavior is not tolerated in their organization.

A few different actions in the work environment can trigger or cause workplace violence. It may even be the result of non-work-related situations such as domestic violence or “road rage.”

Workplace violence can be inflicted by an abusive employee, a manager, supervisor, co-worker, customer, family member or even a stranger.

Whatever the cause or whoever the perpetrator, workplace violence is not to be accepted or tolerated.

There is no sure way to predict human behavior and, while there may be warning signs, there is no specific profile of a potentially dangerous individual.

The best prevention comes from identifying any problems early and dealing with them.

Once you have noticed a subordinate, co-worker or customer showing any signs of the above indicators, you should take the following steps:

• If you are a co-worker, you should notify the employee’s supervisor immediately of your observations.

• If it is a customer, notify your supervisor immediately.

• If it is your subordinate, then you should evaluate the situation by taking into consideration what may be causing the employees problems.

• If it is your supervisor, notify that person’s manager.

Identifying potentially violent situations and warning signs

If you ever have concerns about a situation which may turn violent, alert your supervisor immediately.

It is better to err on the side of caution and safety than to risk having a situation escalate.

The following are warning indicators of potential workplace violence:

• Intimidating, harassing, bullying, belligerent or other inappropriate and aggressive behavior.

• Numerous conflicts with customers, co-workers or supervisors.

• Bringing a weapon to the workplace, making inappropriate references to guns or making idle threats about using a weapon to harm someone.

• Statements showing fascination with incidents of workplace violence, statements indicating approval of the use of violence to resolve a problem or statements indicating identification with perpetrators of workplace homicides.

• Statements indicating desperation (over family, financial and other personal problems) to the point of contemplating suicide.

• Direct or veiled threats of harm.

• Substance abuse.

• Extreme changes in normal behaviors.

If there’s any suspicion a situation will escalate, people should notify the employee’s supervisor or other leaders as soon as possible, take these concerns seriously and consult with experts.

One common thread exists in preventing workplace violence: strong leadership. Supervisors play a key role in recognizing potentially violent situations and taking proactive measures to reduce the negative impact of such incidents.

Best Course is Prevention

Overall, the best method to end workplace violence is early prevention.

To start, agencies should implement a “sound” prevention plan.

This should include required training for employees and supervisors on the signs of and reporting methods for workplace violence, the role of the multidisciplinary threat assessment team and resources such as Alternative Dispute Resolution and the Employee Assistance Program.

If you See something, Hear something, Say something