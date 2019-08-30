ANNOUNCEMENTS

Mine Torne Road closure

Mine Torne Road will be closed due to military training from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and Nov. 2

POC for this closure is Alec M. Lazore, DPTMS Range Operations range officer, at 938-3007.

Death Notice for Cadet Christopher J. Morgan

Anyone with debts owed to or by the estate of Cadet Christopher J. Morgan should contact Maj. Owen Tolson, the Summary Court oﬃcer for the cadet.

Morgan passed away due to a training accident June 6. Call Tolson at 845-938-5723 or email him at owen.tolson@westpoint.edu.

The Bass Club at West Point

The Bass Club at West Point is accepting new members.

The Bass Club shares angling knowledge, conducts tournaments, promotes sustainable fishing and performs community service in support of West Point outdoor recreation.

Membership is open to military, DOD civilians, veterans of the Armed Forces and their dependents.

For more details, contact toddmess@aol.com or go to http://pbwimmer.wixsite.com/bassclubatwestpoint.

101 Spin Basics with Paul

A 101 Spin Basics class with Paul is scheduled at 5:40 a.m. on Wednesdays at the MWR Fitness Center Spin Room.

Paul will look at everything in and out of the saddle, from good fit to good position to good form.

For more details, call 845-938-6490.

Round Pond Recreation Area open for the season

The Round Pond Recreation Area is now open through November and is located off Route 293, only three miles from Washington Gate. Round Pond offers cabin, campsite and paddle boat rentals. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more details, call 845-938-2503 or visit MWR on the web at westpoint.armymwr.com.

Pizza Delivery Hours

West Point Bowling Center now delivers seven days a week.

Delivery times are 3-8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 3-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For delivery, call 938-2140.

Lee Area CYS Facility Part Day Preschool Registration

The Part Day Preschool (PDPS) program offers two- and three-day participation options throughout the academic year.

The PDPS is facilitated from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. September through June. Register for School Year 2019-20 at militarychildcare.com.

For more details, call 845-938-8530/0941.