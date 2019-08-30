Force protection, parking control for football home opener

By Luke Pagan U.S. Army Garrison-West Point Antiterrorism Officer

In order to enhance our force protection posture for West Point residents, the Corps of Cadets and guests traveling to the installation for the evening home football game against Rice at 6 p.m. Friday, special parking restrictions and force protection measures are necessary. Below are measures/restrictions expected Friday that are not normal for a regular duty day:

1. Due to the fact that this game takes place during a weekday, the below parking restrictions apply:

• Portions of Clinton and Doubleday parking lots will be blocked from parking for the entire day of Friday.

• Parking will also be restricted after 2 p.m. Friday.

This includes:

1. The remaining open areas of Clinton Field Parking lot;

2. Double Day parking lot;

3. The Trophy Point parking lot and the lots in the vicinity of Kosciuszko’s Monument;

4. Thayer Roof parking will be closed Friday to the workforce due to the football game, so plan accordingly for parking for work.

2. In order to accommodate these measures, Supervisors:

• Will be consistent with a liberal leave policy and mission requirements, grant requested leave to employees after noon.

• Grant non-mission essential employees administrative leave beginning at 2 p.m. Those employees who are not at work at that time will not be charged leave for the remainder of their normal duty day. Employees who were already on leave status at 2 p.m. will be charged leave.

• Should allow alternate tours of duty at supervisor or employee’s request for the week of Aug. 26-30 only (e.g.—let employees work 4-to-10 hour days and then take Friday off without leave).

• Will canvas their workforce for any special problems (to ensure employee is able to get to their car or bus).

3. Supervisors will also provide the following information to employees:

• Employees who cannot move their vehicle parked in the Central Area, are strongly encouraged to park in Buffalo Soldier Field hardstand and take the CPA express shuttle bus upon arrival to work on Friday.

• Employees who choose to park in the above Central Area parking lots must move their vehicles no later than 2 p.m. Friday to Buffalo Soldier Field. The western portion of Buffalo Soldier’s Field parking lot will be blocked for Football game attendees.

The CPA shuttle will follow normal hours of operation, allowing employees to take the shuttle bus back to their place of duty. Employees who elect to work normal duty hours are granted time to move their vehicles but must report back for duty.

After 2 p.m., workforce personnel are strongly advised to use Washington Gate to exit the installation.

• Employees and visitors who need to go to Buildings 622 and 626 should park in the marked parking spots along Swift Road.

• There will be no changes to handicap parking privileges. However, organizational or individual reserved parking spaces, which are not handicap or special accommodations, will not be in effect after 2 p.m. Friday.

4. Military staff and faculty, particularly those residing on post, are strongly encouraged to carpool, walk, shuttle or bicycle to work to help reduce potential parking and traffic congestion on post during game day.

5. Beginning at approximately 3 p.m. Friday, Stony Lonesome Road will be blocked at the monument just west of the Lusk Housing entrance to the Delafield Road intersection.

Personnel may still access the Lusk Housing area by traveling up Stony Lonesome Road, but will not be able to continue further.

Delafield Road will remain open. After 3 p.m., workforce personnel are advised to use Washington Gate to exit the installation.

6. Point of contact for this memorandum is Luke Pagan, USAG antiterrorism officer, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, at 845-938-8859.