Historic Hudson flight over West Point

Photos by Brandon O’Connor/PV and Spc. Robert Luna/USMA PAO

As a preview to the New York International Air Show, the Royal Air Force Red Arrows from the United Kingdom joined the Air Force Thunderbirds and F-35 Lightning II Demo Team in a historic three-team flight down the Hudson River passing over the U.S. Military Academy parade field Aug. 22. The Hudson Flight flew south to New York Harbor where formations made a sweeping right turn and then proceeded back up the river for a second pass. The Royal Air Force Red Arrows and F-35 Lightning II Demo Team performed at the New York International Air Show Saturday and Sunday.