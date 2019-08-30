Hopkins Jr. selected to Manning Award Watch List

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Senior quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. earned his sixth preseason accolade after being selected to the Manning Award Watch List on Aug. 21.

The list includes 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2019 season. The winner will again be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

“We have another great group of quarterbacks coming back this season,” Archie Manning said. “For our Watch List, we aim to recognize players who have already been successful on the field for their teams, but every quarterback in the country remains eligible. We’ll make some midseason additions to the list as some of the younger quarterbacks and the transfers establish themselves. I’m really looking forward to getting the season started this weekend and keeping a close eye on everyone right through the national championship in New Orleans.”

Inclusion on the Watch List is not necessary for the quarterbacks to be selected for the honor. Midseason additions to the Watch List will be announced on Oct. 17. The list of 10 finalists will be released on Nov. 28.

The winner will be announced in the week following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

This year’s Watch List includes players from all 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences. The SEC leads the way with six selections, while the Pac-12 and the Big Ten each have four selections, followed by the ACC and the Big 12 with three each.

There are 16 seniors on the list while the junior class is represented by 10 quarterbacks and the sophomore class has four.

This is Hopkins Jr.’s sixth preseason honor as he was also added to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Walter Camp Award, Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award and CFPA National Performer of the Year watch lists.

Under center last year, Hopkins Jr. became the first player in Academy history to throw and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season.

He also registered five rushing touchdowns in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl to tie the Army single-game record.

The Charlotte, N.C., native closed out his first year as the primary play caller with 17 rushing touchdowns, which tied Carlton Jones (‘06) and Trent Steelman (‘13) for a single-season program record.