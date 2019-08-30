OUTSIDE THE GATES

Go Batty Bat Program at Bear Mountain State Park

Join educators from Trailside Museums and Zoo for an introduction to bats and bat detection at 7:30 p.m. today at Bear Mountain State Park.

Meet at the picnic tables near the boat house behind Bear Mountain Inn. Bring a flashlight as the program will end after dark. Suitable for ages 8 and up. Cancellation due to weather will be posted on www.trailsidezoo.org.

For more details, call Courtney Larson at 845-786-2701, ext. 293 or email Courtney.Larson@parks.ny.gov.

West Point Town of Highlands Farmers Market

A new season of the West Point Town of Highlands Farmers Market runs 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 27.

This Sunday is the Arts and Crafts Day.

Gen. Montgomery Day Run/Walk

The 29th annual Gen. Montgomery Day 8K Run/walk will be held Sept. 7 as the kickoff event for the daylong festivities of Gen. Montgomery Day in the village of Montgomery.

Proceeds will benefit the Cancer Resource Center of the Hudson Valley. Runners and walkers will race 4.97 miles through a moderately challenging course starting and ending at the Montgomery Senior Center.

Registration begins at 6:45 a.m. and the race start, rain or shine, is 8 a.m.

The event includes a Kids Fun Run, awards for the top three male and female runners and walkers, and swag bags.

Register online at https://survivors8k.org/. Participants are encouraged to form teams to honor loved ones, friends, family, neighbors and co-workers affected by cancer.

Details can be found at https://survivors8k.org/ or call the Cancer Resource Center of the Hudson Valley at 845-457-5000.

The Women of Sacred Heart fifth annual Pasta Dinner

The Women of Sacred Heart will hold its annual Pasta Dinner from 6:15-8:45 p.m. Sept. 28.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and children. Children under 5 years old are free. Reservations are required.

For more details, call 845-446-2055 or see the Highland Falls, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Bulletin.

Highland Falls Library exhibit

The Highland Falls Library proudly presents an exhibit by photographer Stan Goldblatt, “The Appalachian Trail–Fort Montgomery Project: Portraits of Thru Hikers on the Appalachian Trail,” which is now open and runs through Oct. 4.

The Highland Falls Library is located at 298 Main Street in Highland Falls.

The library and the exhibit are open at 10 a.m. Monday-Saturday with various closing hours daily.

For details, contact Leslie Rose at lrose@rcls.org or 845-446-3113.

Second (Indianhead) Division Association reunion

The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time.

For details about the association and its 98th annual reunion in Tucson, Arizona from Sept. 18-22; contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or call 224-225-1202.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

The church holds services on Sunday morning (Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.), Sunday evening (6 p.m.), and Wednesday evening (7 p.m.), as well as seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people. Transportation is provided as needed.

For details on the Grace Baptist Church, visit www.gracebaptistny.org.