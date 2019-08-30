West Point Band presents annual Labor Day celebration

Story and photo by West Point Band

The West Point Band will conclude the “Music Under the Stars” concert series with its annual Labor Day celebration at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Trophy Point Amphitheater. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will take place Monday.

This popular performance concludes with cannon blasts and a spectacular fireworks show over the Hudson River.

This concert is free and open to all. Please RSVP by visiting westpointband.eventbrite.com. Registering for this event allows us to send you up-to-date concert information, including cancellations.

Summer may be coming to an end, so send it out with a bang at one of the Hudson Valley’s favorite annual traditions. Culminating in a performance of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture with live cannon fire and a fantastic fireworks display, this concert will feature classics of the band repertoire; the martial airs of the band’s field music group, the Hellcats; and a lively set from the Benny Havens Band. Bring your picnic and spend an evening taking in the beautiful views at Trophy Point and the music of the West Point Band.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to provide world-class music to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets and to serve as ambassadors of the United States Military Academy and the Army to local, national and international communities.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com. West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.