West Point celebrates Women’s Equality

Photos by Brandon O’Connor/PV

West Point celebrated Women’s Equality Day and the 99th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th amendment guaranteeing the right to vote for women in America with a luncheon Monday at the West Point Club. The guest speaker was West Point Volleyball Coach Alma Kovaci Lee. She spoke about her childhood in Albania and her path to playing volleyball at Temple University. “We as women, we have the moral responsibility to lead by example and show our next generation that women too can run the world. We need to raise our hand and speak up. Celebrate and lift each other up. Too often, I see us competing with each other. We really need to just lean on each other, celebrate each other and lift each other up. We really need to be an army of women supporting each other every single day,” Lee said. Lee receives a gift from Class of 2020 Cadet Chloe Diestel for being the guest speaker at the event.