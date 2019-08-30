Women’s Soccer falls to Vermont in OT

By Ally Kiern Army Athletic Communications

Freshman midfielder Lauren Drysdale drilled the ball to the left post in the 80th minute to knot the score at 1-1 with Vermont Sunday at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field. However, Vermont scored 1:46 into overtime to earn the 2-1 victory. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Freshman midfielder Lauren Drysdale drilled the ball to the left post in the 80th minute to knot the score at 1-1 with Vermont Sunday at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field. However, Vermont scored 1:46 into overtime to earn the 2-1 victory. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

For the second time in four days, the Army West Point Women’s Soccer team scored late in the game to force overtime.

Freshman midfielder Lauren Drysdale drilled the ball to the left post in the 80th minute to knot the score at 1-1 with Vermont Sunday at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field.

However, Vermont scored 1:46 into overtime to earn the 2-1 victory.

How it happened

• Vermont jumped ahead 1-0 in the eighth minute when Ella Bankert sailed one into Army’s net from the top of the box.

• With 79:08 on the clock, Drysdale took advantage of a loose ball the Catamounts attempted to clear up the field. Drysdale shot from outside the arc drilling the left side of the goal for the score.

• Just 1:46 into the overtime period, Vermont’s Karen Wallace netted the game-winner off a cross ball from Ali Price.

Highlights and game notes

• Vermont improved to 2-0-0 on the year, while the Cadets went to 0-1-1.

• Drysdale scored her first collegiate goal and boosts her season point total to three leading the squad.

• Army outshot the Catamounts 14-5 and held a 7-1 advantage in corner kicks.

• Sydney Cassalia made two saves on the day.

• Mia Padon, Lauren Stovar and Erynn Johns led the Black Knights’ offense with two shots apiece.

Up next

• The Black Knights are back at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field to face Albany today at 7 p.m.