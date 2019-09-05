FEATURED ITEM

School Board Vacancy

The West Point School Board has announced that an election will be held on Sept. 12 to fill two vacancies on the Board. School Board members are actively involved military community members who demonstrate interest in one of the most vital aspects of our American way of life—the education of our young people.

Any adult living on West Point can enter the election. To be a candidate, each person seeking office must pick up the official “School Board Candidate Petition” from either the elementary or middle school main office.

The completed petition must be returned to the Community Superintendent’s office by Sept. 6 for names to be placed on the official ballot.

School Board members are elected by parents of children attending school at West Point and serve for a three-year term of office, but a three-year commitment is not required.

The School Board members play an important role by being the voice of the community and serving in an advisory role to the Community Superintendent. We encourage you to play a greater role in your community by running for election as a school board member. For details, call the Community Superintendent’s office at 703-630-7012.