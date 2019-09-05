OUTSIDE THE GATES

West Point Town of Highlands Farmers Market

A new season of the West Point Town of Highlands Farmers Market runs 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 27. This Sunday is Wellness Day.

Fairy Houses and Toad Abodes at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum

The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum will be hosting Fairy Houses and Toad Abodes at the Outdoor Discovery Center on Muser Drive across from 174 Angola Road, Cornwall, at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Join Nature Educators to learn about the habitats of some of our local wildlife, and use your imagination to create homes for fairies and other whimsical creatures.

This program is designed for children ages three and over.

For more information visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506, ext. 204.

Gen. Montgomery Day Run/Walk

The 29th annual Gen. Montgomery Day 8K Run/walk will be held Saturday as the kickoff event for the daylong festivities of Gen. Montgomery Day in the village of Montgomery.

Proceeds will benefit the Cancer Resource Center of the Hudson Valley. Runners and walkers will race 4.97 miles through a moderately challenging course starting and ending at the Montgomery Senior Center.

Registration begins at 6:45 a.m. and the race start, rain or shine, is 8 a.m.

The event includes a Kids Fun Run, awards for the top three male and female runners and walkers, and swag bags.

Register online at https://survivors8k.org/. Participants are encouraged to form teams to honor loved ones, friends, family, neighbors and co-workers affected by cancer.

Details can be found at https://survivors8k.org/ or call the Cancer Resource Center of the Hudson Valley at 845-457-5000.

The Women of Sacred Heart fifth annual Pasta Dinner

The Women of Sacred Heart will hold its annual Pasta Dinner from 6:15-8:45 p.m. Sept. 28.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and children. Children under 5 years old are free. Reservations are required.

For more details, call 845-446-2055 or see the Highland Falls, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Bulletin.

Highland Falls Library exhibit

The Highland Falls Library proudly presents an exhibit by photographer Stan Goldblatt, “The Appalachian Trail–Fort Montgomery Project: Portraits of Thru Hikers on the Appalachian Trail,” which is now open and runs through Oct. 4.

The Highland Falls Library is located at 298 Main Street in Highland Falls.

The library and the exhibit are open at 10 a.m. Monday-Saturday with various closing hours daily.

For details, contact Leslie Rose at lrose@rcls.org or 845-446-3113.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

The church holds services on Sunday morning and evening and Wednesday evening to include Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m., Worship Services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.. It also has seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people.

Transportation is provided as needed.

For details on the Grace Baptist Church, visit www.gracebaptistny.org.