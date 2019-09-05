Volleyball completes sweep of Army Invitational

By Nick Lovera Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Volleyball team completed a championship sweep of the Army Invitational with wins over Rhode Island and Iona on Sunday.

Army took the first contest over Rhode Island 3-1 and defeated Iona in straight sets to clinch the tournament title.

“This team has been on a mission since the first day of preseason,” Head Coach Alma Kovaci Lee said. “It’s easy to say you want to win a championship, but its very different to actually back up that talk. From the beginning, this team has said they want to do it and they have been working so hard to make it happen.”

Senior libero Ana Oglivie was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after totaling 44 digs and compiling a perfect 1.000 reception percentage in the team’s three games.

Sophomore middle blocker Emmy Barnhorst led the team with 10 kills in the finale against Iona and senior setter Nikki Lum led the way with 16 assists in the contest.

In the team’s earlier match against Rhode Island, senior outside hitter Courtney Horace (14), senior opposite hitter Sydney Morriss (12) and junior middle blocker Monica Eckford (11) all posted double-digit kills.

Junior setter Hannah Presley followed up on her strong performance on Saturday with a tournament-high 30 assist game.

The Black Knights will now turn their attention westward as they prepare to head to Hawaii for the Rainbow Wahine Invitational next weekend.

“Winning this tournament this weekend allows us the ability to see success moving forward,” Kovaci Lee said. “Going to Hawaii and having Ana (Oglivie) and Nikki (Lum) head to their home state will be really special. Hawaii is a place with so much military support, so we know that we’ll have the gym packed with Army fans.”

The Cadets will face the tournament host Hawaii Rainbow Wahine on Friday at 1 a.m. EST.