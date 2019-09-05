Women’s Soccer shuts out LIU, wins second straight

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Led by junior goalie Sydney Cassalia, the Army West Point Women's Soccer team blanked LIU, 2-0, Sunday at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

Backed by junior goalie Sydney Cassalia, the Army West Point Women’s Soccer team blanked Long Island University, 2-0, Sunday at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field.

Freshman forward Elise Urkov scored her third goal in two games. Junior midfielder Morgan Walsh scored the insurance goal in the 85th minute, while picking up an assist on Urkov’s game-winner.

How it happened

• Army controlled the ball for a majority of the first half and saw multiple opportunities with nine total shots.

• In the 11th minute, Walsh crossed the ball to the center of the box where Urkov was waiting to head it in past the LIU keeper.

• Freshman midfielder Lauren Drysdale played the ball across the box and Walsh finished on the tipped ball by sophomore forward Trinity Garay for Army’s second goal of the game.

Highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights improve to 2-1-1 on the year, while LIU falls to 0-3-0.

• It was the first meeting between the two squads.

• Cassalia earned her first clean sheet of the season and 17th in her career after posting three saves.

• Urkov now boasts six points this season to lead the Black Knights.

• Walsh gained three points on the day to mark her fifth-career multi-point performance.

• The three points was a career-high for the junior.

• Drysdale has registered at least one point in all of Army’s games so far this season.

• The rookie totals five in 2019.

• Garay produced her first assist of the season and third in her career.

• She now boasts five in her two years as a Black Knight.

• The Cadets held an advantage in shots (14-5) over LIU as well as corner kicks (10-1) and possession time maintaining the ball for 57 percent of the game.