ANNOUNCEMENTS

Mine Torne Road closure

Mine Torne Road will be closed due to military training from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and Nov. 2

POC for this closure is Alec M. Lazore, DPTMS Range Operations officer, at 938-3007.

TRIBE Yoga Training

TRIBE—Teach Resiliency, Increase Balance and Endurance —Yoga, is offering yoga training Oct. 26-27 to include physical training or mediation sessions for military units, USMA departments and spouses’ groups.

Additionally, TRIBE offers a weekend workshop for certified yoga teachers, military service members and family members who are interested in bringing the physical and mindfulness practices of yoga to the military.

This is a 12-hour course registered under Yoga Alliance for CEC’s. Scholarships are available. For more details, email tribeyogamilitary@gmail.com.

The Bass Club at West Point

The Bass Club at West Point is accepting new members.

The Bass Club shares angling knowledge, conducts tournaments, promotes sustainable fishing and performs community service in support of West Point outdoor recreation.

Membership is open to military, DOD civilians, veterans of the Armed Forces and their dependents.

For more details, contact toddmess@aol.com or go to http://pbwimmer.wixsite.com/bassclubatwestpoint.

101 Spin Basics with Paul

A 101 Spin Basics class with Paul is scheduled at 5:40 a.m. on Wednesdays at the MWR Fitness Center Spin Room.

Paul will look at everything in and out of the saddle, from good fit to good position to good form.

For more details, call 845-938-6490.

Round Pond Recreation Area open for the season

The Round Pond Recreation Area is now open through November and is located off Route 293, only three miles from Washington Gate. Round Pond offers cabin, campsite and paddle boat rentals. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more details, call 845-938-2503 or visit MWR on the web at westpoint.armymwr.com.

Pizza Delivery Hours

West Point Bowling Center now delivers seven days a week.

Delivery times are 3-8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 3-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For delivery, call 938-2140.

Lee Area CYS Facility Part Day Preschool Registration

The Part Day Preschool (PDPS) program offers two- and three-day participation options throughout the academic year.

The PDPS is facilitated from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. September through June. Register for School Year 2019-20 at militarychildcare.com.

For more details, call 845-938-8530/0941.

CYS Services Needs Sports Coaches

CYS Sports is looking for coaches for its following fall programs: JBK Travel Soccer, Youth Hockey, Recreational Volleyball and Recreational Soccer.

For information on dates and times, call 938-8525.

Early Childhood & School Age Hourly Care

Lee Area CYS Facility has space available for hourly care for ages 6 weeks to 5 years old and Kindergarten through fifth grade.

Their mission is to provide a variety of experiences for children through planned developmentally appropriate activities.

Reservations can be made through militarychildcare.com. There is a nominal fee for this service.

For more details, call 845-938-8530/0941.

Morgan Farm Open to the Public

Morgan Farm in Highland Falls offers birthday parties and horseback riding lessons so come check out the farm today.

For more details, call 938-3926.