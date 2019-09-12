Cadet Club activities

Triathlon: Seventeen cadets and one officer representative from the West Point Triathlon team traveled to Freeport, Maine to compete in the Lobsterman Olympic Distance Triathlon on Saturday. This race is the second Northeast Collegiate Triathlon Conference (NECTC) series race this season in which collegiate athletes earn points toward the conference championship.

Despite cooler temperatures and breezy conditions due to Hurricane Dorian passing by offshore, the cadets completed the challenge with spectacular results and earned a significant amount of conference points.

The team earned first place for Collegiate team. Individual awards included Class of 2023 Cadet Emma McDonald (second place, collegiate female), Class of 2020 Cadet Ann Mulvenna (fourth place, collegiate female), Class of 2022 Cadet Rylie Fry (fifth place, collegiate female), Class of 2020 Cadet Julius Shepard (first place, collegiate male and second place overall male), Class of 2022 Cadet Thomas Batt (third place, collegiate male ), Class of 2022 Cadet Hunter Cochran (fourth place, collegiate male) and Class of 2023 Cadet Joshua Reece (fifth place, collegiate male).

.

Aviation: Cadets from the Army West Point Flying team got to enjoy the New York Airshow from a different perspective—the air. Class of 2021 Cadet John Bass and Class of 2022 Michael Belzburg completed their aircraft check out for the coming semester in a Piper Cherokee Aug. 24 while Class of 2020 Cadet Cavan Moreau completed his on Aug. 25 in a Piper Archer II.

These three cadets are now able to start training to compete in the Region VII National Intercollegiate Flying Competition, Oct. 24-28, where they will seek to demonstrate their aerial skills.