FEATURED ITEM

The Women of Sacred Heart fifth annual Pasta Dinner

The Women of Sacred Heart will hold its annual Pasta Dinner from 6:15-8:45 p.m. Sept. 28.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and children. Children under 5 years old are free. Reservations are required.

For more details, call 845-446-2055 or see the Highland Falls, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Bulletin.