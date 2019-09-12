ON POINT: Honoring 1st Armored Division

Capt. Mark Lesak, who served with the 1st Armored Division from 2010-12 as the 1/1 AD Intelligence Fusion OIC (Kirkuk, Iraq) and D Troop, 6-1 CAV Signals Intelligence Platoon Leader.

Lesak about his time with the 1st Armored Division…

“Serving in 1AD taught me that balancing the care of Soldiers and the accomplishment of the mission is a critical task to effectively train and lead Soldiers for combat. My best memory while I was with 1AD was training my platoon tactical signals intelligence operations for both urban environments and mountainous terrain.”(Editor’s Note: Each week during the football season, the Army West Point Football team honors a division in the Army by wearing its patch on the team’s helmet and jersey. This week, the team will honor the 1st Armored Division and we honor one Soldier from its ranks.)