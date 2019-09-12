OUTSIDE THE GATES

West Point Town of Highlands Farmers Market

A new season of the West Point Town of Highlands Farmers Market runs 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 27.

This Sunday is Our Earth Day.

National Drive Electric Week

The ninth annual National Drive Electric Week is Saturday through Sept. 22. The Town of Highlands Citizen Environmental Advisory Committee will host an event Sunday at the West Point Town of Highlands Farmers Market.

There will be information about electric vehicles and a car show of several cars with their owners standing by to answer questions.

The event is free to the public and will take place during the Farmers Market from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Space is limited, but we can accommodate a few additional vehicles from local residents. Anyone in the Town of Highlands who owns an all electric or hybrid vehicle and would like to participate can contact Olga Anderson at 917-509-1200.

Highland Falls Library exhibit

The Highland Falls Library proudly presents an exhibit by photographer Stan Goldblatt, “The Appalachian Trail–Fort Montgomery Project: Portraits of Thru Hikers on the Appalachian Trail,” which is now open and runs through Oct. 4.

The Highland Falls Library is located at 298 Main Street in Highland Falls.

The library and the exhibit are open at 10 a.m. Monday-Saturday with various closing hours daily.

For details, contact Leslie Rose at lrose@rcls.org or 845-446-3113.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

West Point families are invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls. The church is near to Thayer Gate.

Services are held at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Sunday School for all ages starts at 9:45 a.m. It also has seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people.

Transportation is provided as needed.

For details on the Grace Baptist Church, visit www.gracebaptistny.org.

20th annual Public Safety Sunday at Grace Baptist Church

The congregation of Grace Baptist Church will celebrate the 20th annual Public Safety Sunday, a day to honor all law officers, firefighters, ambulance corps members and public officials, Oct. 27.

The recognition of the first responders begins with a special service at 11 a.m., and a luncheon will be served following the service for all those in attendance.

The public is invited to join in honoring all members of these departments. Ron DeGarde is the featured speaker for this special service.

The church is located at 54 Old State Road, Highland Falls. For more details, call Pastor Snavely at 845-446-4086 or visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.