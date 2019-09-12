Pereira leads Men’s Soccer past Siena with OT winner

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore midfielder Oscar Pereira notched the game-winning goal with less than 30 seconds remaining in overtime to help the Army West Point Men's Soccer team defeat Siena, 2-1, Friday at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

With less than 30 seconds remaining in overtime, sophomore midfielder Oscar Pereira delivered the game-winning goal to propel the Army West Point Men’s Soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Siena on Friday night at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field.

The win marks the Black Knights’ (1-1) first of the 2019 campaign and the eighth all-time opposite the Saints (1-2). Senior forward Keenan O’Shea, last year’s leading scorer in the Patriot League, came up with his first tally of the season to join Pereira as the two lone goal scorers.

It was a physical game out on the pitch and both offenses were firing at will. The two sides combined for 30 shots, with Army holding a 19-11 advantage.

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights secured their first win of the season.

• Army improved to 8-0-1 all-time versus Siena.

• It was the first overtime win for the Cadets since taking down Siena, 2-1, on the road on Sept. 13, 2017.

• Pereira scored his first collegiate goal.

• O’Shea notched his first goal of the season.

• Pereira and O’Shea combined to place 7-of-11 shots on goal.

• Takaki recorded his first assist of the season and has now posted a point in back-to-back outings.

• Freshman forward Sam Epitime and sophomore forward John Poncy dished out their first career helpers.

• Army held the edge in corners, 10-8.

How it happened

• Army wasted no time jumping out to an early advantage after striking in the eighth minute of action.

Epitime stole the ball from a Siena defender, came charging in the box from the left side and with his left foot, found an open O’Shea in front of the net for the score.

• The Black Knights’ controlled the lead for much of the contest, but Siena evened up the score in the 68th minute.

Senior goalkeeper Justin Stoll made a diving stop on an Alejandro Riquelme shot, but the ball bounced off the crossbar and back into play. That allowed Aaron Martin to put a header into the back of the net for the equalizer.

•With 20 seconds left in the first overtime period, the Black Knights displayed some good ball movement and it resulted in a Poncy Cross into the box that grazed off the head of Pereira and into the goal to secure the win for the Black Knights.