Twins separate, create own path

Photo by Deb Dalton/USMA PAO

Fox and Friends offered a segment Sept. 1 of twin girls and twin boys who separated to go to different military academies. Class of 2023 Cadet Emma Kuhrt , Aubrie Kuhrt (Air Force Academy), Jacob Lowe (Naval Academy) and Class of 2023 Cadet Joshua Lowe shared their stories of service while apart from their siblings.