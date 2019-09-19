ANNOUNCEMENTS

U.S. Army Garrison West Point Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Garrison West Point will host a Change of Responsibility ceremony for Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kamisha Lamothe to Army Command Sgt. Maj. Rusty Lane at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Trophy Point.

For details, contact Dave Conrad, Garrison Public Affairs, at 845-938-8520, or email david.m.conrad4.civ@mail.mil.

Mine Torne Road closure

Mine Torne Road will be closed due to military training from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and Nov. 2

POC for this closure is Alec M. Lazore, DPTMS Range Operations officer, at 938-3007.

TRIBE Yoga Training

TRIBE—Teach Resiliency, Increase Balance and Endurance —Yoga, is offering yoga training Oct. 26-27 to include physical training or mediation sessions for military units, USMA departments and spouses’ groups.

Additionally, TRIBE offers a weekend workshop for certified yoga teachers, military service members and family members who are interested in bringing the physical and mindfulness practices of yoga to the military.

This is a 12-hour course registered under Yoga Alliance for CEC’s. Scholarships are available. For more details, email tribeyogamilitary@gmail.com.

Death Notice for Cadet Candidate Benjamin Bochtler

Anyone with debts owed to or by, or retaining property of the estate of Cadet Candidate Benjamin Bochtler should contact Maj. Jim Pleuss, the Summary Court officer for the cadet candidate.

Bochtler passed away due to a recreation accident Aug. 31.

Call Pleuss at 845-938-8006 or email him at jim.pleuss@westpoint.edu.

Organ Recital Fall Schedule at Cadet Chapel

The upcoming fall schedule for organ recitals at the Cadet Chapel are as follows:

• Sunday, 2:30 p.m.—Craig Williams, U.S. Military Academy organist/choirmaster;

• Sept. 29, 2:30 p.m.—Justan Foster, organist and music director, Greenbush Reformed Church, East Greenbush, New York.

No parking in front of Buildings 622 and 626

There will be no parking in front of Buildings 622 and 626, on the east side of Swift Road along Buffalo Soldier Field, Sunday through Sept. 27, while the area is milled and paved.

The parking area will be used to retain two-way traffic on Swift Road during the construction.

Additionally, rear entrances of Buildings 622 and 626 will be closed, and two-way traffic will be authorized on north side of Building 626.

For more details, contact Richard Flud at 845-938-8452.

The Bass Club at West Point

The Bass Club at West Point is accepting new members.

The Bass Club shares angling knowledge, conducts tournaments, promotes sustainable fishing and performs community service in support of West Point outdoor recreation.

Membership is open to military, DOD civilians, veterans of the Armed Forces and their dependents.

For more details, contact toddmess@aol.com or go to http://pbwimmer.wixsite.com/bassclubatwestpoint.

101 Spin Basics with Paul (MWR item)

A 101 Spin Basics class with Paul is scheduled at 5:40 a.m. on Wednesdays at the MWR Fitness Center Spin Room.

Paul will look at everything in and out of the saddle, from good fit to good position to good form.

For more details, call 845-938-6490.

Round Pond Recreation Area open for the season (MWR item)

The Round Pond Recreation Area is now open through November and is located off Route 293, only three miles from Washington Gate. Round Pond offers cabin, campsite and paddle boat rentals. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more details, call 845-938-2503 or visit MWR on the web at westpoint.armymwr.com.

Pizza Delivery Hours (MWR item)

West Point Bowling Center now delivers seven days a week.

Delivery times are 3-8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 3-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For delivery, call 938-2140.

Early Childhood & School Age Hourly Care (MWR item)

Lee Area CYS Facility has hourly care available for ages 6 weeks to 5 years old and Kindergarten through fifth grade.

Their mission is to provide a variety of experiences for children through planned developmentally appropriate activities.

Reservations can be made through militarychildcare.com. There is a nominal fee for this service.

For more details, call 845-938-8530/0941.