By Nick Lovera Army Athletic Communications

By Army & Air Force Exchange Service Public Affairs

Military shoppers have a chance to cheer on the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen in person at the 2019 Army-Navy Game just by shopping their military exchange or commissary with their MILITARY STAR® card.

Shoppers will automatically be entered to win two tickets to the game when they use their MILITARY STAR card through Oct. 17.

Qualifying purchases can be made anywhere MILITARY STAR is accepted, including ShopMyExchange.com. Honorably discharged Veterans can win, too.

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service, which administers the MILITARY STAR program, is a participating partner of the 2019 Army-Navy Game.

“The Army-Navy Game is where heroes win,” Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor, said. “The Exchange and MILITARY STAR want the best customers in the world to have a chance to experience this game live.”

Four winners will be randomly selected and will receive a pair of tickets to the 120th Army-Navy Game, which takes place Dec. 14 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Travel and lodging are not included. For more information and official rules, visit www.MyECP.com/CustomerAds/Page/Exchange.com.