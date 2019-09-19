Laws, Army Football rush to road win at UTSA

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Football team got back on the winning track by grinding out a 31-13 win on the road at UTSA on Saturday afternoon at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Sophomore quarterback Jabari Laws made his first collegiate start under center and rushed for a career-best 137 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown. Senior running back Kell Walker had his best outing of the season with 80 yards on five carries and two touchdowns on the ground.

The Black Knights’ defense was key in holding off the Roadrunners in the first half and recorded five sacks and nine tackles for loss in the win. Six different players registered at least a half a sack.

Army forced three fumbles in the game and recovered two, including senior defensive lineman Jacob Covington’s huge recovery off junior defensive back Javhari Bourdeau’s forced fumble in the second half.

Army ran for a season-high 340 yards and found the end zone four times on the ground. The Black Knights’ defense held the home team to 260 total yards, including only 51 rushing yards.

How it happened

• Army started on the attack with 10 points in the first five minutes of the game and found the end zone on just three plays to blast out of the gate.

• Laws started the drive with a 34-yard run before Walker found the end zone after rushing from the UTSA 26-yard line.

• On the following Roadrunners’ drive, senior defensive back Elijah Riley and sophomore defensive lineman Kwabena Bonsu teamed up for a forced fumble and recovery to set up senior kicker David Cooper for a 42-yard field goal for his first career kick through the uprights.

• UTSA was poised to score before the half with 13 seconds on the clock, but the Roadrunners pushed the kick wide on a 42-yard attempt and Army went into halftime with a 10-0 advantage.

• The Roadrunners put up their first points of the game halfway through the third quarter and ate up 6:58 minutes on the clock, gaining 65 yards on 13 plays to make it 10-7 Army.

• With UTSA driving at the 2:34 minute mark, Bourdeau stripped the ball after to force a fumble which Covington recovered and returned for 15 yards.

• On the next play, Laws scored a 41-yard touchdown to give the Black Knights a 17-7 lead.

• The Black Knights took a 24-7 lead with 10:43 on the clock after a 70-yard, nine-play drive that ate up 4:31 of the final quarter.

• Walker scampered in from the red zone untouched to give Army a commanding 24-7 lead in the fourth quarter.

• UTSA kept things interesting with a touchdown less than two minutes later. The Roadrunners gained 33-yards on six plays for the score.

• The Black Knights put the game out of reach with a 13-play, 70-yard scoring drive that took 7:27 off the clock. Senior running back Connor Slomka dove in from three-yards out to seal the win for Army as they moved to 2-1 on the season with a 31-13 win on the road.