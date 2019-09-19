Sprint Football outlasts Penn in thriller, 24-21
The Army West Point Sprint Football team opened its 2019 season with a nail-biting 24-21 victory over Penn Friday evening at Franklin Field in Philadelphia. The Black Knights (1-0) have won eight consecutive season-openers.
Trailing by just a field goal, Penn (0-1) was threatening in the closing minute of the game. The Quakers brought the ball to the Army 20-yard line, but time expired before they had a chance to tie or win the game.
In addition to managing three turnovers, Army’s defense held the Quakers offense to 3-of-5 on its red zone attempts.
Junior defensive back Ryan Leach was responsible for two of the Black Knights’ takeaways with a career-high two interceptions.
Army highlights and game notes
• The Black Knights have now won 15 of their last 16 games.
• Head Coach Mark West earned his 60th career victory. The 11th-year coach needs just four more victories to tie Bob Thompson (1986-97) for the second most in program history.
• Army now leads the all-time series with Penn, 58-7.
• Leach now has four career interceptions. He matched his career total entering the night with two.
• Senior running back Jake Gigliotti’s 62-yard touchdown catch is the longest reception of his career. It also marks his second career receiving touchdown.
• Junior linebacker Tate Blessinger led the Army defense with seven tackles, including two for a loss.
• Junior wide receiver Justin Charette’s six receptions tied a career high.
• Sophomore kicker Seppi Ortman was a perfect 3-for-3 on PAT attempts and 1-for-2 on field goal attempts.
How it happened
First Quarter
• After both offenses were held to three-and-outs on their opening drives, Penn running back LaQuan McKever broke free on the first play of the Quakers’ second drive. Senior defensive back Desmond Young had a touchdown-saving tackle on the play, tripping McKever up from behind. Later in the drive, senior linebacker Onorino Tamburri came up with an interception in the red zone.
• The Black Knights got the board thanks to a 62-yard catch-and-run from Gigliotti. The play capped off seven-play 97-yard drive to put Army up 7-0 with 2:53 left in the opening quarter.
Second Quarter
• On Army’s first drive of the second quarter, the Cadets took advantage of great field position with a 51-yard touchdown drive that spanned seven plays. The drive was capped off by a 6-yard pass in the corner of the end zone to senior wide receiver John Descisciolo from sophomore quarterback JC Watson with 11:20 remaining.
• Penn responded with a lengthy, clock-eating drive. Over the course of 19 plays, the Quakers marched the ball down to Army’s 5-yardline. The Black Knights’ defense came up with a huge stop on 4th-and-inches with Blessinger prying the ball out of the would-be receiver’s hands with 11 seconds remaining in the half.
Third Quarter
• Penn capitalized on an Army fumble on a punt return early in the third quarter. Quakers quarterback Eddie Jenkins took off for a 14-yard touchdown run to get Penn on the board.
• The Quakers evened the score with another quarterback keeper from Jenkins on a 4th and 1 play.
Fourth Quarter
• Army answered back with a touchdown on the ensuing drive, capped off with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Charette from junior quarterback Ryan Sullivan over the middle of the field with 12:33 remaining in the contest. The score put Army back in command 21-14.
• Penn came back on the following drive with Jenkins’ third rushing touchdown of the evening to once again even the score.
• Army’s Ortman knocked through the go-ahead 21-yard field goal with just under five minutes remaining. The field goal was set up by a 40-yard connection between Sullivan and senior wide receiver Tom Williamson.
Williamson sprawled out making a highlight-reel catch to advance the Black Knights into the red zone.