Army Football topples Morgan State, 52-21

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Senior running back Connor Slomka led the charge on the ground with a career-best 110 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. The Army West Point Football team toppled Morgan State, 52-21, to extend its home winning streak to 15 games Saturday afternoon at Michie Stadium. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

Six different rushers for the Army West Point Football team found pay dirt as the Black Knights topped Morgan State, 52-21, to extend their home winning streak to 15 games Saturday afternoon at Michie Stadium.

The Cadets (3-1) logged 483 yards of total offense against the Bears (0-3) after rushing for 403. It was the most rushing yards in a single game by Army at Michie Stadium since putting up 449 in last year’s home opener against Liberty.

Senior running back Connor Slomka led the charge with a career-best 110 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Junior quarterback Christian Anderson, who appeared behind center for the first time in his career after sophomore quarterback Jabari Laws exited the game late in the first quarter, logged 75 yards on nine carries. The third-year quarterback also threw for 80 yards after completing an 80-yard touchdown pass in the win.

Senior linebacker Cole Christiansen captained the Army defense with a team-high 11 tackles, while sophomore linebacker Arik Smith posted eight.

The Bears generated over 200 yards through the air, but the Black Knights’ defense came away with three interceptions and limited Morgan State to just 21 points.

How it happened

• The Black Knights got on the board with a nine-yard touchdown run by junior running back Artice Hobbs with 6:50 remaining in the first quarter to go up 7-0. The rush capped off a nine-play 77-yard drive that spanned just under five minutes.

• The Bears responded on the ensuing drive with a 69-yard touchdown pass on third and 15 to Manasseh Bailey from DeAndre Harris. Then after recovering an Army fumble in its own territory, Morgan State turned to running back Jabriel Johnson and he had a 25-yard burst to the end zone to give the Bears the 14-7 lead.

• The Cadets evened the score at 14-14 on the first play of the second quarter with an 11-yard touchdown run from junior running back Sandon McCoy.

• Following a 35-yard field goal by senior kicker David Cooper with 10:17 left in the half, Army added to its lead with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Anderson to Hobbs. The score gave the Black Knights a 24-14 advantage and marked the longest passing play by Army since Oct. 9, 2004 when the Cadets had a 92-yard connection against Cincinnati.

• To start the second half, the Black Knights marched the ball 65 yards for a touchdown in 10 plays. Slomka, who accounted for 25 yards on the ground during the drive, punched in the score from three yards out to put Army ahead 31-14.

• The Bears put an end to Army’s 24 unanswered points with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Harris to Bailey to cut the lead to 31-21, with 3:47 on the clock in the third frame.

• Four seconds into the fourth quarter, sophomore running back Cade Barnard became the fourth cadet to find the end zone on the ground with a three-yard touchdown rush to put Army ahead 38-21.

• A 54-yard interception return by senior defensive back Ryan Velez to the Morgan State 5-yardline in the fourth set up a one-yard plunge by senior running back Rashaad Bolton.

• Army capped the contest with one final score and it came with 1:48 on the clock once freshman running back Anthony Adkins rushed into the end zone from one yard out, marking his first career touchdown.