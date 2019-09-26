Champs receive their Rings

Photo by Frank Shala/Army Athletic Communications

After capturing its second straight Patriot League Conference title in 2018-19, the Army West Point Women’s Tennis team was awarded championship rings this week by U.S. Military Academy Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love at the Lichtenberg Tennis Center. The Black Knights finished the year with a record of 22-8, their most wins since the 2014 season. Army’s 4-3 win over top-seeded Boston University in the championship match was its 15th overall Patriot League title.