Engine 1 welcomes new family member

The crew of Engine 1 was fortunate to assist in adding a new member to the West Point community. On Sept. 11, Atlas John Shields, along with mom, Hannah, and dad, Terry, visited Fire Station 1 so Atlas could meet his new uncles. Atlas was delivered by Firefighter Robert Boddie in the back of an ambulance Aug. 11 while enroute to Keller Army Community Hospital. The Engine 1 crew would like to congratulate and welcome Hannah, Terry and Atlas to the West Point Fire Department family.