Honoring Buffalo Soldiers

Photos by Michelle Schneider/PV

Members of the Buffalo Soldiers Fort Hood Chapter rode the Army Mules with the ceremonial wreath from The Plain to the Buffalo Soldiers plaque at Buffalo Soldier Field Saturday. (Far right) During the 58th annual Buffalo Soldiers Memorial Wreath Laying ceremony, Class of 2020 Cadets Bethany Nunnery, Riaz Lane, Brian Savidge and Mary Monnard placed the wreath in front of the plaque and saluted to honor the Buffalo Soldiers. The memorial honors those from the 9th, 10th, 24th and 25th Cavalries who served at West Point from 1907 to 1947.